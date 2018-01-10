Why Moi doesn’t want a Cabinet position

Baringo Senator and Kanu honcho – Gideon Moi – doesn’t intend to join President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Cabinet.

The son of Kenya’s second president came out on Tuesday, January 9, to kill the rumours that have been making rounds in the past few days, linking the politician to a Cabinet appointment.

Speaking at Parliament Buildings moments after he was elected the chairman of the Senate committee on Information, Communication and Technology, the political force said he was better off serving his people in his current position as senator.

“I have not been offered one [Cabinet position] and if I was offered, I would not take it. I am better off serving the people in my current capacity,” the Nation quoted Moi.

When asked if he had a list of individuals he wants considered to the Cabinet that is slowly taking form, he said: “I am like you, I have no role. I wake up and read about them in the media just like you do.”

Former Bomet MP Nick Salat however revealed that the independence party had sent some names to the president for consideration to Cabinet but he did not give details.

“Kanu is not one person. It is true some names were forwarded to the president but that does not mean that Moi’s name was on the list,” the ndaaani ndaaani ndaaani kabisa politician told the daily.

On Kanu’s pre-election pact with Jubilee and the forwarded list, Mr Salat said it was not for them (Kanu) to make the decision on who should join the Cabinet.

“We forwarded the names, whether they are considered or not, that is the prerogative of the president,” Mr Salat concluded.