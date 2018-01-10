NTSA rubbishes claims that officer was bitten by snake in the bush

In a way confirming its officers indeed hide in bushes

National Transport and Safety Authority has come out to deny claims that its employee died at Salgaa following a snake bite.

Taking to Twitter, the safety agency killed the rumours while also advising the public to ignore baseless claims.

“That is not true. No NTSA officer has been attacked by a snake. We advise members of the public to ignore such rumors.” the tweet read.

This is after reports emerged that one of their officers at the notorious stretch along the Nakuru-Eldoret highway had died in hospital after fatal snake bite in the bush while secretly checking overspeeding vehicles.

“NTSA guy who was hiding in a bush along Salgaa Road to catch over speeding vehicles bitten by a snake on the buttocks and died on his way to the Hospital………… Ile Shetani iko Salgaa imevuta bangi.” Muthui Mkenya‏ had started the rumour.

Ntsa has been under public scrutiny of late over rising cases of accidents and sheer madness on the Kenyan roads that has left hundreds dead.

Bowing to the pressure from the public, President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday, December 9 ordered NTSA off the roads telling Traffic police officers to take over as it were previously.

The agency will is now expected to provide policy guidelines following the president’s directive.