Jubilee MPs in Western may join NASA to protest Wamalwa sacking

Uhuru left out the CS from his new team

A Jubilee Member of Parliament from Bungoma County is threatening to shift allegiance and join NASA over claims that the President has short-changed leaders from Western Kenya.

Didimus Barasa (Kimilili) said he will lead five Jubilee MPs from Bungoma and Trans-Nzoia County to join the rival National Super Alliance if Water Cabinet Secretary (CS) Eugene Wamalwa is not retained in Cabinet.

According to the parliamentarian, the decision by President Uhuru Kenyatta last week not to retain Wamalwa in his cabinet was ill-advised.

“CS Wamalwa was the face of Jubilee in Bungoma and Trans-Nzoia Counties. Kicking him out has eroded the gains Jubilee had made in the region. We shall have no business remaining in Jubilee after the ouster of our team leader Wamalwa,” Mr Barasa told the Standard.

Mr Barasa noted the President was ill advised in leaving out Wamalwa from his new Cabinet in a move that could also see thirteen other CSs shown the door.

Others that were not mentioned in Uhuru’s new Cabinet include Mwangi Kiunjuri (Devolution), Amina Mohamed (Foreign Affairs), Jacob Kaimenyi ( Lands ), Raychelle Omamo(Defense) and Judi Wakhungu (Environment). Also affected were Phyllis Kandie (East African Affairs), Hassan Wario (Sports), Willy Bett (Agriculture), Sicily Kariuki(Public Service and Gender Affairs), Cleopa Mailu (Health), Adan Mohammed (Industrialization) and Dan Kazungu (Mining).

The head of State has however denied sacking anyone yet asking Kenyans to be patient as he unveils his new team in the coming weeks.