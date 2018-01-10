Vera Sidika causes confusion after declaring she is single

She recently flaunted her new man and talked babies

Kenya’s most endowed socialite -Vera Sidika- has left the interwebs reeling in confusion after telling her followers on social media that she is with no man (or woman -coz one can’t be too sure nowadays plus her long stay in LA).

Queen Vee says she is a single woman, claims that come hot on the heels of hinting to being in a stable relationship. I smell kucheswo..

Ms Sidika, no doubt the “Mama Yao” when it comes to socialite-ism in Kenya, has been out of the country for the past few months and by the look of things it doesn’t seems like she is about to leave the glamorous life she’s been living in the land of milk and honey.

Her social medias have been overflowing with pics of her touring, Beverly Hills California, Universal Studios in Hollywood before finally settling in Las Vegas to jump the year. All that was just during the festivities alone by the way.

While in the latter, Vera left her fans scratching their heads even as daydreaming team mafisi breathed with 5 sighs after announcing that she is single. Not just single but very single.

She told her hundreds of thousands of Instagram followers:

I’m as Single as a dollar bill and I’m not looking for change..

This is a very confusing because just a few days ago, Vera Sidika who not long ago broke up with a Dubai-based-client-turned-sweetie, was spotted enjoying a clubbing session in the company of a mysterious man.

That and the fact that she has recently shown very strong desires to procreate and even shared that she had gotten rid of her family planning thingy.

So, was someone rushing things after maternal instincts suddenly kicked in because, well biological big ben ticking?