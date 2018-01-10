VIDEO: Sauti Sol ‘Girl Next Door’ ft Tiwa Savage

Arguably Africa’s biggest band, Sauti Sol, are back with a treat for all their fans out there adding to their growing discography. And the boys are on fire right now with ‘Girl Next Door’.

But the quartet is not alone on this as one of the biggest female musicians in West Africa – Tiwa Savage – adds a feminine touch to what would have otherwise been an all male affair.

‘Girl Next Door’ is the second release off Sauti Sol’s forthcoming collaborations LP, Afrikan Sauce.



The award-winning group last year promised to be dropping “dope collabos” from around the continent, every month, till November 2018.

If you’re a music geek, then production is courtesy of Maleek Berry while mastering credit goes to Supersonic Africa. It was co-penned by Fena Gitu and composed by Sauti Sol.

Watch the video for ‘Girl Next Door’ below and hear Tiwa Savage belt out some sheng..

But beofre then, here is what some of the fans said on YouTube:

Chrystyne Bernice: Oh my gosh😍😍😍😍😍😍 this is a jam that’s amazing!!!!!!!!! Tiwa speaking Swahili and alll…..aki.mmekilll😘😘😘😘😘 lots of love and im glad im not disappointed 😎.

Carol Mochoge: Stay woke world..so much talent in Africa 🙂

Steenie Dee: Kenyan musicians aaaall the way up. lovin this jam 100%.

Legooo!