Saumu Mbuvi: Sonko’s daughter hospitalised hours after he won petition

Fans pour on social media to wish her quick recovery

Nairobi’s second ever governor Mike Sonko’s daughter -Saumu Mbuvi- has in the last few months become a sensation on social media especially because of her romances and what not.

On Wednesday, January 10 though, the beautiful lady was not on social media to flaunt her killer bod and fashion sense but to in part reveal why she has been missing in action.

The mother of one has been battling an undisclosed disease that led to her hospitalisation. The caption to her photo in a health institution spoke volumes about her current state of affairs.

She said:

“I hate hospitals..”

In the heart wrenching post on Instagram seen by Zipo.co.ke, Saumu wears a hospital gown and has drip bandages on her arm.

Soon after the post went live, her fans took to the comments section to leave “get well quick” messages to the socialite.

Not long ago, Saumu and her lawyer ex fiance Benson Gatu welcomed an adorable baby girl to the world. That was shortly after she and the popular youthful tycoon called it quits amidst cheating claims.

The former love birds had become darlings to many before she accused his now baby daddy of cheating on her.

It is also worth noting that the same chap is currently dating Murang’a governor Mwangi wa Iria’s daughter. Which makes me want to ask, what’s with him and politician’s offspring?

The couple is expected to soon jump the broom although she was supposed to do the same with Saumu before the whirlwind romance went south.

Get well soon Saumu..