Jalang’o flaunts his two new gorgeous babes [PHOTOS]

Says he loves them both

There’s little doubt comedian Jalang’o is a force to be reckoned with.. Starting off as a minor cast member of Citizen TV‘s Papa Shirandula, he has managed to create a much sough-after brand for himself.

Feted as Kenya’s most popular radio presenter when he was at Radio Maisha, Jalang’o who now co-host’s Hot 96‘s morning show with Jeff Koinange, is currently among the highest paid comedians in the country.

While not on the popular morning show with Jeff, Felix Odiwuor or Jalas as his fans know him, runs his own company called Arena Media which does marketing, events, brand launches and corporate public relations.

He is said to draw a monthly salary that sends county governors into hiding whenever they cross paths with him.

It’s no secret that Jalang’o is a big fan of cars and owns a number of guzzlers with the most visible being his Ksh18 million Bentley and a custom Range Rover Overfinch valued at KSh 20million.

Well, you can now add his latest acquisitions to that list: a BMW X6 and a Land Rover Discovery, both red in colour.