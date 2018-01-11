How Kalonzo is sabotaging Raila swearing in

Tongues were left wagging after Wiper Party, a key constituent of the National Super Alliance, called off a planned People’s Assembly event in Machakos county that had been scheduled to take place on Saturday, January 13.

The Kalonzo Musyoka-led party made the surprising decision amidst calls by its leaders to have the former veepee lead the opposition in dialoguing with the government before the planned swearing in. He chaired the meeting.

Reports have it that Wiper MPs and the party’s National Executive Council said the assembly would not proceed as scheduled until talks were held between Kalonzo, Nasa head Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The opposition has lined up a series of meetings including the Ukambani one as well as an upcoming second one in Western before Mr Odinga and his former running mate Musyoka are sworn in as people’s president and deputy respectively on Tuesday, January 30.

Raila and his people insist they won the August 8 presidential election but their victory was stolen after the Jubilee Party and the IEBC colluded to rig the election in Uhuru’s favour. The Supreme Court nullified the results and ordered for a fresh poll which was won by the latter with Raila and Kalonzo leading their supporters in boycotting the exercise.

As Mr Odinga and Kalonzo with the backing of the international community and the clergy push for dialogue with the government, Mr Kenyatta has stood his ground, saying such will not happen as electioneering was over.