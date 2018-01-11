REVEALED: Kidero, Khalwale, Midiwo could join Uhuru Cabinet

Reports have emerged that former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero and ex Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale are among Opposition figures being wooed for inclusion in the Cabinet.

The two are National Super Alliance head Raila Odinga’s staunch supporters but have been shortlisted in an attempt to give the Cabinet a balanced outlook.

According to the Star, women tipped to be CSs in President Uhuru Kenyatta’s second and final Cabinet include former Kenyatta University Vice Chancellor Olive Mugenda, former head of the Salaries and Remuneration Commission Sarah Serem and former Teso South MP Mary Emase. The latter is a close ally of Deputy President William Ruto.

Foreign Affairs CS Amina Mohamed and her PS Monica Juma are also most likely join the Cabinet that is slowly taking shape.

A bigger surprise though is Raila’s cousin and immediate former Gem MP -Jakoyo Midiwo- who has also been tipped.

Meanwhile the Opposition claims a possible raid in its house by the ruling party and is highly suspicious of the piecemeal unveiling of the Cabinet saying it is a strategy to lure its members.

Kenyatta’s manoeuvres are likely to cause a storm in Nasa which has vowed to keep off the President’s affairs including the Cabinet plans and instead push for dialogue over electoral reforms citing rigging in the August 8 poll which Mr Odinga insists he won.

The Opposition plans to swear in Raila and his former running mate Kalonzo Musyoka as People’s President and deputy respectively on January 30.