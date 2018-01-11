Lusaka denies causing Wamalwa imminent downfall

Ex governor bragged recently about being the senior-most politician from Western despite loss

Senate Speaker – Kenneth Lusaka – has rubbished claims that he is behind the Water and Irrigation Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa imminent sacking from President Uhuru Kenyatta’s cabinet.

Through a statement seen by Zipo.co.ke, the politician defended himself against the accusations from a section of leaders from Western Kenya, that he is behind Wamalwa’s highly-expected exit from Cabinet as the former seeks to be the region’s king.

According to Mr Lusaka, he has never wished anyone trouble in his career as a civil servant that spans 28 years adding that he has always advocated for unity among the Mulembe nation and Kenya by extension.

“I have never used my proximity to power to fight anyone for any reason whatsoever. I have instead used it to build the capacity of our people and harness the resources of our community. My record can be checked throughout my 28 years of public service, a signature of dedication and humility,” his statement dated Tuesday, January 9 reads.

Not long ago, Lusaka bragged how he became the senior-most politician in Jubilee government from western Kenya, despite being toppled from governorship by his nemesis Wycliffe Wangamati.

Wamalwa, as reported by Zipo.co.ke, was among 13 cabinet secretaries whom Uhuru failed to retain in his fresh Cabinet with thehead of state so far naming only six current CSs. They are; Interior’s Fred Matiang’i, James Macharia (Transport), Henry Rotich (Treasury), Najib Balala (Tourism), Charles Keter (Energy) and Joe Mucheru (ICT).

Newcomers include former DPP Keriako Tobiko, former Marsabit Governor Ukur Yattan and ex Turkana Senator John Munyes with Kenyatta saying he will unveil the rest in the coming weeks.

A section of Jubilee MPs from Western have threatened to ditch the party for NASA if Wamalwa is not retained in Cabinet.

According to the politicians, Wamalwa remains Jubilee’s point-man in the region and excluding him from the Cabinet would be undoing the inroads made by Uhuru in Western.