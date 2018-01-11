11 people have died in Nairobi in two days

Eleven people have died in separate crime related incidences in Nairobi as police work overtime to contain the situation.

Reports indicate the incidents happened in a span of 48 hours in different places in the city and include the killing of a police constable whose gun was stolen by his attackers as reported by Zipo.co.ke.

Two pedestrians were shot and injured in the sprawling Kariobangi estate while seven suspected thugs were killed in two separate incidents. Two pistols and a motorcycle were recovered from the criminals.

Four suspected thugs were shot dead on the morning of Tuesday in Kawangware in the first incident and a motorcycle they had stolen recovered.

The four were cornered at Gatina by police and killed after a chase ensued at about 3am, according to eyewitnesses and police accounts. They reportedly attacked and robbed a motorcyclist of his bike earlier on in the area while armed with knives.

Police added the men had been linked to a series of robberies in the area which prompted the operation.