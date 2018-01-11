11 people have died in Nairobi in two days

Among them gangsters

File photo of a crime scene. PHOTO: TUKO

Eleven people have died in separate crime related incidences in Nairobi as police work overtime to contain the situation.

Reports indicate the incidents happened in a span of 48 hours in different places in the city and include the killing of a police constable whose gun was stolen by his attackers as reported by Zipo.co.ke.

crime scene tape. /COURTESY

Two pedestrians were shot and injured in the sprawling Kariobangi estate while seven suspected thugs were killed in two separate incidents. Two pistols and a motorcycle were recovered from the criminals.

Four suspected thugs were shot dead on the morning of Tuesday in Kawangware in the first incident and a motorcycle they had stolen recovered.

The four were cornered at Gatina by police and killed after a chase ensued at about 3am, according to eyewitnesses and police accounts. They reportedly attacked and robbed a motorcyclist of his bike earlier on in the area while armed with knives.

Police added the men had been linked to a series of robberies in the area which prompted the operation.

