NASA postpones retreat as Wiper and ODM clash over seats

Wiper Democratic Movement leaders are a disappointed lot after their nominees to the Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC) was removed from the list presented in the National Assembly on Wednesday.

The Kalonzo Musyoka-led party, a key constituent of the Opposition coalition, had nominated Borabu MP Ben Momanyi to the influential commission that is mandated to look into the welfare of leaders and staff in both houses.

It however emerged that Mr Momanyi’s name was missing from the list presented by Leader of Majority Aden Duale.

The list of National Super Alliance (Nasa) nominees instead had Aisha Jumwa (Malindi), Gladys Wanga (Homa Bay), both from Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party, and Vihiga Senator George Khaniri from Musalia Mudavadi’s Amani National Congress.

Zipo.co.ke has learnt that Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Jr who was originally tipped for the PSC position relinquished it to Mr Khaniri.

Mr Mutula went on to become the deputy chief whip in the Senate and now Wiper is demanding that ODM withdraws one of its representatives to give Momanyi a chance.

Jubilee Party has forwarded the names of MPs Naomi Shaban (Taveta) and Adan Keynan (Aldas) as well as Senators Aaron Cheruiyot (Kericho) and Beth Mugo (nominated).

Following a Wiper National Executive Council (NEC) meeting chaired by Kalonzo on Wednesday, party members insisted that the Orange party surrender one of the slots set aside for Nasa.

“There has been disquiet in NASA over sharing of House leadership positions. We demand a revocation. We have instructed the party leader Kalonzo to get the positions shared as earlier agreed,” the Standard quoted Wiper chairman and Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana.

Meanwhile, the coalition has postponed a retreat that was scheduled to begin in Naivasha tomorrow before a cancelled meeting in Machakos for the Lower Eastern People’s Assembly.

“The retreat has been pushed to allow women parliamentarians a chance to elect officials. We request the retreat organisers to plan it before the House resumes,” said Kibwana.