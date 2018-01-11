Kenya Airways announces its inaugural direct flight to US

The Kenya Airways, starting October the 28th, 2018, will start offering non-stop flights to the US with a new Nairobi-New York route.

Zipo.co.ke has learnt that the airline will rely on tourism and business players to sustain the flights.

According to the loss-making national carrier, the flights between Nairobi’s Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) and New York’s JFK Airport will play a critical role in returning it to profitability adding that the airline’s revenues from the route had the potential to increase its earnings by 10 per cent in the course of 2019.

On Thursday, KQ started selling tickets for the inaugural and later flights between Nairobi and New York price-tagged $869 (Sh87 000) for the early worms but said the prices would increase depending on demand.

The move comes on the back of a complex financial restructuring with the airline noting the route would enable it swing back to profit.

“This is a symbol of a comeback by Kenya Airways. It will determine the future of KQ and also shows the determination that KQ has to return to being the pride of Africa,” the airline chairman Michael Joseph said.

“We would not embark on this if we were not confident that it will work. It will be profitable for us.” He added.

This even as the airline and JKIA await the necessary approvals by the US security and transport authorities, including designation of the airport as a last point of departure and the airline receiving air operator certification.