Diamond Platnumz other side chick throws shade at Hamisa Mobetto

Says she is clinging on their man

By
Mercy Mbuvi
-
Tunda Sebastian
Tunda Sebastian. PHOTO: INSTAGRAM

Diamond Platnumz’s new catch by the name Tunda Sebastian, has lashed at his other side dish Hamisa Mobetto.

In a sporadic online attack,Tunda who is rumoured to be the Tanzanian star’s new baby mama, directed some missiles at Hamisa and urged her to release her grip on him.

Tanzanian socialite Hamisa Mobetto. PHOTO: COURTESY

It all started when when the lesser known Tunda attended the same wedding that his nemesis Mobetto had.

In a subtle post, Tunda who seemed unhappy with the presence of the superstar’s famous baby mama, couldn’t help but announce it via her Instagram account.

Tunda Sebastian_IG
Photo of Tunda taken at wedding that Hamisa also attended. /INSTAGRAM
Tunda Sebastian
Caption: “Was like ebu angalia yule king’ang’anizi asiejua maana ya kukataliwa na mwanaume🤣💃🏼.”

Translates loosely to: “Look at Ms Glue over there.. She doesn’t know how to let go after a man has rejected her.”

Tunda’s online spew came on the back of Diamond’s wife Zari Hassan throwing salvo at Hamisa, asking her to keep off her man.

Zari Hassan_Diamond Platnumz
Zari and Diamond Platnumz. PHOTO: INSIDER UG

As reported by Zipo.co.ke, Zari asked the vixen to go chase after her other baby daddy aka baba Fancy because Diamond has his hands full.

It seems now Zari has bigger battles to fight with with the emergence of Tunda in the picture.

