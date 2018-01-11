You thought Diana Marua was hot? See her sister [PHOTOS]

There is little doubt gospel singer Bahati is the envy of many a man.. not so much because of his talent but what he has managed to hook from them.

If you’re not in the know, the ‘Mapenzi’ hitmaker happens to have wed one of the more beautiful spouses in the gospel industry. Her name is Diana Marua.

Ms Marua who had been previously linked to a host of other celebs including a Kenyan international footballing star, will also soon be the singer’s mother of his child barely months after the two tied the knot in a hushed traditional wedding ceremony.

But did you know the good genes run in Ms Marua’s family? Well, Zipo.co.ke recently came across photos of her sister which got use wondering just who between the two is more beautiful?

Ms Marua who first met Bahati online after she liked a couple of his photos on Instagram during on one midnight in mid-2015, recently caused online stamped after introducing her hot sister.

The day was Wednesday, January the 10th and Diana deemed it fit to share a photo of herself together with her sister Varl as the latter turned a year older.

”Happy Birthday to the one that God chose to be my sister. I’m forever grateful to have you in my life. I wish you love, peace, happiness and all the best that life could offer. Happy Birthday @glam_by_varl,” Marua wrote.

