Singer Ringtone is shopping around for a plane [PHOTOS]

Gospel star Alex Apoko, or Ringtone as he is known by many, is a man of surprises upon surprises.

It is really inspiring too knowing that the sometimes controversial star was once a homeless chap and later on saved money given to him for transport by his guardian to and from school, in order to record his first song.

The ‘Pamela’ hitmaker has been quite ever since releasing ‘Tenda Wema’, a collab with Christina Shusho leaving fans to wonder what he has been up to.

I am torn between buying a caravan or a Eurocopter. I am deciding. I have seen one which I have liked, but I am looking to see more…

But in first 2018 appearance on social media, it is evident he isn’t doing badly at all. In fact he is doing better than most Kenyans (keeping in mind its Njaanuary) if the post by him is anything to go by.

“I need advice because I want to buy this Helicopter.” Ringtone captioned the photo below.

Adding:

“Kindly If you know anyone who is selling an aeroplane (second hand), inbox with details. Thanks. Levels have changed, this is 2018.” the singer said in another post.