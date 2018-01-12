Raila and co-principals plan meeting to save NASA

Infighting in the coalition threatening swearing in

The National Super Alliance heads will on Monday, January 15, meet amid row in the coalition ahead of Raila Odinga and his deputy Kalonzo Musyoka swearing-in ceremony planned for January 30.

The meet up will happen on the back of internal wrangles brought about by unequal distribution of House leadership seats and apparent divergent views on the swearing-in.

As reported earlier by Zipo.co.ke, Wiper and ANC have persistently openly protested how positions were dished out in the National Assembly and the Senate.

Senate Leader of Minority Moses Wetangula was quoted as saying on Thursday that the issue of House leadership will top the agenda of the planned coalition’s Summit meeting set for Monday aimed at unlocking the stalemate.

The Bungoma Senator was speaking on the sidelines of a Ford Kenya Women League meeting in Nairobi which he presided.

Nasa summit consists of former 2017 presidential candidate Mr Odinga, his running mate Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi and Wetangula. It is the highest layer of decision-making in the opposition.

“Wiper has a right to speak out if it feels shortchanged. On Monday, Raila, Kalonzo, Musalia and myself will meet. Wiper will tell us where they are uncomfortable,” Wetangula said as quoted in the Star.

The Ford Kenya honcho downplayed conflicting statements by some key leaders of his party opposed to the controversial January 30 oath administration.

On Wednesday, Kitutu Chache MP Richard Onyonka and his colleagues in Gussii land came out to publicly state that they recognise President Uhuru Kenyatta as having been legitimately elected while lashing out at organisers of Raila’s inauguration.

It is also worth noting that former Kakamega Senator Dr Boni Khalwale, a vocal leader in Nasa’s NRM and who skipped Nasa’s People Assembly in Kakamega, publicly faulted Raila’s swearing-in plans, describing it as a joke.