Ahmednasir Abdullahi: Uhuru is preparing to prosecute Raila with treason

Says changes in police leadership can only mean one thing

Last Friday, President Uhuru Kenyatta ejected the former Director of Public Prosecutions, Keriako Tobiko, and former Directorate of Criminal Investigations head, Ndegwa Muhoro, from office in what pundits reckon is a calculated move against the opposition.

Now, renowned lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi, who represented Mr Kenyatta during the election petitions of 2017, says the changes are meant to prepare ground for prosecuting National Super Alliance leader Raila Odinga with treason, by appointing men of steel who can execute the same, to those key positions.

According to him, the changes are meant to counter Raila’s controversial and highly-anticipated swearing in as people’s president planned for January 30 at Uhuru Park.

“The replacement of Tobiko as DPP and Muhoro at CID can only mean one thing. HE UHURU is putting in place a team made of steel and polished diamonds to prosecute Hon Raila & Co for treason if they foolishly swear him as the people’s President @JunetMohamed @makaumutua @Paul_Muite.” Lawyer Ahmednasir tweeted.

Muhoro’s position was filled by George Kinoti, the former police spokesperson albeit in acting capacity as due process follow.

Tobiko on the other hand resigned as DPP and was incidentally nominated to the Cabinet but his successor is yet to be named.

Mr Odinga insists he won the annulled August 8 poll but his victory was stolen from him after the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission colluded with other agencies to rig for Uhuru.

The former Prime Minister says he will take the oath of office based on Nasa’s August 8 results.