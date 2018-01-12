Panic as Uhuru is hit in security mishap while in South Africa [VIDEO]

Bodyguard let armoured car door swing back

By
Joe Baraka
-
Uhuru Kenyatta
President Uhuru Kenyatta addresses Jubilee politicians at State House on Saturday, September 2, 2017. PHOTO: PSCU

President Uhuru Kenyatta is on a highly-publicised trip down South, a trip that started on a slightly bad footing after a major security lapse.

It is the first time the President has set foot outside Kenya since he was reelected into office following a harrowing electioneering period and is expected to be in South Africa for three days.

Uhuru Kenyatta_South Africa
President Uhuru Kenyatta after arriving is South Africa. PHOTO: PSCU

Moments after landing in Jacob Zuma country, the Kenyan Head of State was almost knocked down no thanks to miscoordination by his security detail as he alighted from his official vehicle.

In a video that is slowly getting viral and one that was seen by Zipo.co.ke, Kenyatta is seen alighting from his limousine with one security officer opening the door but his counterpart delays to hold it making it swing back and hit the President as he adjusted his coat.

Kenyatta is seen being pushed back by the weight of the armoured car’s door as security rush to secure him.

Kenya’s head of state however manages to maintain his balance and pushes the door with his right hand as he gets ushered into a building to commence his tour that will see him hold a series of meetings with his counterpart Zuma and others.

The two heads of states are expected to review bilateral agreements the two countries signed in Nairobi in 2016.

Here’s the video:

