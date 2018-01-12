Boda boda passenger leaps to his death before crash

A passenger died on Thursday, January 11, after jumping from a motorcycle as the rider tried to avoid an oncoming matatu.

Zipo.co.ke has learnt that the traveller in the incident that happened on the Kabartonjo-Kipsaraman road in Baringo North sub-county at about 8 pm, died on the spot.

Confirming the incident, area OCPD Chemongis Ndiema said that after evading the matatu, the rider ended up crashing into a rail at a sharp corner in the Kapken area.

“All the matatu passengers were okay but the boda boda was wrecked. Thank God the rider survived,” Ndiema noted.

Kipruto Kipkemei, the boda boda rider, was rushed to Baringo County Referral Hospital with doctors indicating that he sustained head and hand injuries but was out of danger.

“I was negotiating a sharp corner when I saw a speeding vehicle about to hit us. My client jumped off the boda boda while I was trying to avoid it. I found myself in hospital.” He said.

The family of the deceased blamed the rider and the owner of the matatu for the death and asked police to arrest them.

“We cannot lose our loved one and simply forget about it. Justice must be served,” said his brother Gideon Chelal.

The body was taken to the mortuary at the hospital.

Ndiema went on to caution motorists plying the routes against drunk-driving and speeding, more so while negotiating sharp corners.