Big loss for Jubilee as Wajir Governor Mohammed Abdi loses seat in petition

Wajir Governor Mohammed Abdi’s win in the August 8 general election has been nullified by the High Court.

Delivering the ruling on Friday, January 12, the judge noted that the election was null and void following a petition by his predecessor Ahmed Abdullahi who poked holes in his victory.

Court ruled that Abdi was not validly cleared to run for office.

According to the the ruling, the elected governor didn’t have a degree & that some ballot boxes were re-opened after they had already been sealed.