Big loss for Jubilee as Wajir Governor Mohammed Abdi loses seat in petition

Back to the drawing board

By
Jane Zawadi
-
SHARE
Mohammed Abdi_Wajir
Wajir governor Mohammed. He has lost his seat following a petition. PHOTO: TWITTER

Wajir Governor Mohammed Abdi’s win in the August 8 general election has been nullified by the High Court.

Delivering the ruling on Friday, January 12, the judge noted that the election was null and void following a petition by his predecessor Ahmed Abdullahi who poked holes in his victory.

Ahmed Abdullahi
Former Wajir governor Ahmed Abdullahi. PHOTO: NMG

Court ruled that Abdi was not validly cleared to run for office.

READ:  Why DP Ruto has to work overtime to secure Mt Kenya votes in 2022

According to the the ruling, the elected governor didn’t have a degree & that some ballot boxes were re-opened after they had already been sealed.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR