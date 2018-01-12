Cop stabbed to death by drug peddlers in Murang’a

An Administration Police officer was on the night of Thursday, January 11 stabbed to death by suspected bhang peddlers in Kigumo, Murang’a County.

Zipo.co.ke has learnt that he and three others were carrying out an operation to arrest the suspects when one of them struck.

The officer who was stationed at Kigumo AP headquarters died shortly after the 7pm incident at Mariira trading centre.

According to eyewitnesses’ accounts, the officers had visited the centre earlier in the day and that they returned after residents informed them of illegal activities.

“Young men had been meeting at the scene of the crime for several days. They smoke the substance without care,” a resident was quoted as saying by the Star.

Adding: “We do not understand how this happened as the other officers were armed but we hope to get answers upon conclusion of investigations.”

Kigumo OCPD Ali Zimbu confirmed the attack noting the body was taken to a nearby morgue and that investigations were ongoing.

“It was a very unfortunate incident … he was one of our best officers. We assure that the perpetrators of this heinous act will soon be brought to book.” Mr Zimbu said.

Noting that she was deeply saddened by the barbaric loss of the life of a security officer in her constituency, Area MP Ruth Mwaniki called for a thorough probe into the fatal incident.

“I will follow up with security officers so details of the crime are uncovered. In the meantime, let’s all remain calm.” The legislator urged.