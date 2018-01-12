New Trend host Amina Abdi ditches her lucrative radio job

New The Trend host Amina Abdi just took over the popular show but she is already feeling at home already if her latest move is anything to go by.

The beautiful media personality and indeed a quite random chick, has finally quit her Hits not Homework duties at Capital FM after hosting the show for what seemed like eons.

Amina who also happens to be the wife of deejay John Rabar (co-owner at Homeboyz Radio), made the announcement through her social media pages where she revealed that Thursday’s (yesterday) episode would be her curtain call.

“It’s been a great run on Capital FM’s Hits Not Homework, almost 5 years of learning, growth and so much fun. Tune in to my last show right now,” Amina said via a Facebook post seen by Zipo.co.ke.

Late last year, the bubbly presenter left K24 to host the popular NTV Friday evening treat The Trend after Larry Madowo opted out for the station’s Sidebar.

Ms Amina took over the Capital FM arguably longest running show, 5 years ago from Joey Muthengi, who currently co-hosts Citizen TV‘s 10 over 10.