Zari celebrates after Diamond bought expensive mansion

It’s only the second week of 2018 but Tanzanian superstar Diamond Platnumz has bigger plans for the year after purchasing a beautiful mansion.

The Bongo crooner recently left his legion of fans green with envy after announcing that he had purchased the expensive residence that will house his expanding WCB studios.

The ‘hallelujah’ hitmaker jumped on Instagram to post a clip of the crib on Thursday, January 11, giving his fans a glimpse of where his and other Wasafi artiste’s future hits will be churned.

Hours later, the talented musician’s estranged wife, Zari Hassan, couldn’t hide her excitement following the pricey acquisition. She penned a heartfelt message which carried a special dedication for the father of her two kids.

“Congratulations on your hard work Diamond Platnumz. May God multiply your blessings. You have fought for your work and supported your family every day,” Zari wrote.

The couple had a rough patch in 2017 thanks to Diamond admitting siring a baby out of wedlock. The Hamisa Mobetto drama is still ongoing. That and a couple of other extra marital affairs.

Zipo.co.ke recently posted about revelations that Diamond could be having another side dish by the name Tunda Sebastian.