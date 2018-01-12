I don’t deal with kids anymore.. Bahati throws shade at Willy Paul

Kenyan gospel darling, Kevin Kioko aka Bahati, recently held his first interview of 2018, and the kid man says he doesn’t have time for child play.

This he revealed during a sit down with popular television personality Kalekye Mumo on her show Talk Central on K24 when he was cornered with a question regarding the infamous beef with his nemesis Willy Paul.

Refuting that he ever had beef with the co-controversial star, the ‘Barua’ hitmaker could not help but throw some shots at the “Digiri” hitmaker.

He said he was a married man and was therefore focusing on his family and career so he doesn’t have time for petty beef.

“Come on, I have two kids, I have a wife. I got married so I can’t keep dealing with kids,” he said in the interview somehow confirming that his wife Diana Marua is pregnant.

Zipo.co.ke has previously posted a gazillion times how the two gospel acts openly beefed about, including releasing hit songs that were clearly meant to counter the other’s.

About the allegations that he is a con artiste following allegations that he refused to give veteran gospel artist Jemimah Thiong’o part of the royalties to their collaboration, Bahati rubbished the claims.

The singer has also been accused of stealing money from a friend/neighbour and there’s an ongoing court case.