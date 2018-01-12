Vicmass Luodollar and wife welcome second born [PHOTOS]

Rapper Vicmass Luodollar who rose to prominence thanks to his hit ‘Pesa Otas’, is a dad, again.

The talented vernacular emcee and his beautiful wife -Lucy Manga- aka Chimamih or Mrs Vicmass Luo Dollar, welcomed a bouncing baby boy to the world on the morning of Thursday, January 11, 2018.

Vicmass hopped on Twitter to personally share the good news with his fans followed shortly by the woman of the house. They thanked the almighty for the journey and the gift.

In an Instagram post seen by Zipo.co.ke, Vicmass thanked God for giving him a good woman who has born him his offspring.

Vicmass could not hide his joy showering Manga with love and she promptly reciprocated.

”Just type “AMEN” KING GILROY is home safe, and to this wonderful woman in my life Chimamih i love you till end @mrs_vicmassluodollar,” the former hawker wrote.

To which his wife penned back appreciating the appreciation and went on to assure him of her love.

“We thank God for KING GILROY PINDWA.MY LOVE GOD LOVE US @vicmassluodollar.” Manga said, adding: ”MY KINGS I LOVE YOU SO MUCH .King Gilroy and King Luodollar. Two kings one Queen.#ChimamihPower @vicmassluodollar.”

Just a month shy a year ago, Vicmass Luodollar expressed online how he felt about their first pregnancy.

“I feel like I am the first man on earth to ever impregnate a beautiful woman for the first time,” wrote the rapper.