Igathe doesn’t need Sonko’s trust – Ngunyi

He is a thug, not a girl..

By
Dickens Njau
-
Mike Sonko_Polycarp Igathe
Nairobi governor Mike Sonko and his Deputy Polycarp Igathe at the swearing in at Uhuru Park on August 21, 2017. PHOTO: ENOS TECHE/THE STAR

Political commentator Mutahi Ngunyi has faulted Nairobi Deputy Governor Polycarp Igathe following his resignation on Friday, January 12.

According to Prof Ngunyi, the deputy governor who cited frustrations by his boss, should have played by the number one rule of politics: personal interests.

Mutahi Ngunyi_MASHADA
Political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi. He has faulted Igathe for resigning. PHOTO: MASHADA

In a brief tweet seen by Zipo.co.ke, Ngunyi said Polycarp should not have asked for Sonko’s trust in the first place because the latter is a thief, not a girl.

The “Tranny of Numbers” political analyst reckons Polycarp should not have based his relationship with Sonko on trust noting that trust is expected of a boy by girl in a relationship.

“The Currency of POLITICS is Not TRUST. It is common INTERESTS. Trust is for GIRLS, if you are a BOY. Polycarp should not have asked for Sonko’s TRUST. Sonko is NOT a Girl. He is a TH*G.” The tweet reads.

Igathe left the office just four months after taking over City Hall alongside Sonko on a Jubilee ticket and hours after the two beat a petition challenging their August 8 win.

When resigning, the former VIVO MD said he had failed to win Sonko’s trust to run the administration and management of the county government.

This amid rumours last year that the duo had fallen out which pushed Sonko to post private phone conversations of the two on his Facebook page to dispel the rumours leading to criticism.

The Constitution is not clear on what should happen when a deputy governor quits office before the term expires. A bill by Senate Deputy Speaker Kithure Kindiki and Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen to guide the process of looking for a replacement in such a scenario, is yet to be debated by Senate.

Nairobi County Governor Mike Sonko will now have to serve the reminder of his term without a deputy following the resignation of Polycarp Igathe.

