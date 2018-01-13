Yes, Kenya is a shithole country.. Raila spokesman agrees with Trump

Raila Odinga’s spokesman, Dennis Onyango is swimming against the tide saying Kenya deserved the racial slur by America President Donald Trump who described African countries using derogatory terms.

In a lengthy post seen by Zipo.co.ke and timestamped Saturday, January 13, Mr Onyango gave the examples of IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati, the Supreme Court sextet led by CJ David Maraga and the government in general as as some of the reasons why Kenya was a shithole.

“On the sh*thole nations business, I stand with Trump. There are sh*thole nations on earth and Trump should get citizens of such nations out of the US,” he started.

“Does anybody know one country where the head of elections body declared he could not guarantee credible elections as Wafula Chebukati did in Kenya then proceeded to hold elections and claimed they were credible, free and fair?,

“The Supreme Court asked the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission to open its servers. That order stands ignored to date and then we say we are unaware of a sh*thole nation? Does anybody know a country that ignored the orders of its Supreme Court especially on a matter as critical as presidential elections?,

“Which country ever failed to raise a quorum to hear a Supreme Court case as happened in Kenya in 2017? And then we say there is no sh*thole nation on earth? There are sh*thole nations on earth that can’t pay their doctors, professors, nurses, teachers and can’t elect leaders,

“Their citizens run to the US, Europe and even the Middle East. Trump says it and we feign anger but no citizen of those sh*thole nations leaves US to return home in protest because they know there is sh*t at home. Trump is right. There are sh*thole nations on earth,” Mr Onyango wrote.

US President Donald Trump caused outrage after referring to Haiti, El Salvador and African countries as shithole countries.

Trump whose mental stability (or the lack of it thereof) has become an open discussion on the international arena, shared the sentiments while meeting legislators at the Oval Office to discuss a bipartisan immigration deal that would protect immigrants, particularly those with protected status.

“Why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here?” Trump wondered but later denied using the term.