REVEALED: Matiang’i to be chief minister as Uhuru chases legacy

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Cabinet is slowly taking shape and plans are underway to centralise operations in all ministries.

Zipo.co.ke has learnt that President Uhuru Kenyatta plans to achieve his service delivery via an arrangement dubbed “One-Government Approach,” which will include linking various ministries to the counties, regional commissioners, chiefs and sub-chiefs to improve accountability at the grassroots.

It has now been revealed that the Ministry of Interior will serve as the central base where all operations will be controlled.

That in essence, will make Fred Matiang’i who was named the docket’s new chief, the most powerful Cabinet Secretary even as national government administrative officers face an uphill task for they shall be held responsible for poor service delivery.

It is also said that three ministries; Energy, Education and Transport and Infrastructure, already have the blueprints they will use to drive the expected synergy.

According to a report by the Star, the Interior CS will be getting reports from the county commissioners who will be receiving daily briefs from their juniors. The deputy county commissioners will get their briefs from chiefs and sub-chiefs.

“As time goes by, we will continue making arrangements with the other ministries because it is the hope of the President that the government will work as one unit. This will be done to the grassroots level through national government representatives,” Matiang’i said during a function at the Kenya School of Government in Nairobi on Friday.

County commissioners already have instructions to append their signatures on all contract certificates for government projects before contractors are paid.

This even as the Energy ministry have ordered officials of various pastorals under it to report through the county commissioners.

“KPLC officials in the counties will now be directly under the county commissioners,” the daily quoted Energy CS Charles Keter who also noted that the county bosses will countersign contracts before payments are made.

The new structuring will also see county commissioners chairing the county education boards for transparency in the management of national examinations.

When the Constitution was promulgated in 2010, it directed the restructuring of the State to fit into the devolved system of governance within five years.