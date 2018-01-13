Akothee on the kind of men her daughters should date

Asks young girls to focus on one thing

Self-declared Kenya’s Richest Musician -Akothee- has taken to social media top post yet another worthy read about her romances with her manager Nelly Oaks.

In a post seen by Zipo.co.ke, the singer advises her adolescent daughters and girls in general on the kind of men they should date.

Now a mother of five (and counting), Akothee didn’t mince her words and steered clear of the “the tall, dark and handsome” nonsense saying all that mattered in a man, was provision of happiness in a woman’s life.

“My daughter’s please make sure you date a man who brings the happiness in you not the stress in you..” the ‘Baby Daddy’ star noted.

She directed her daughters attention to her current lover cum manager whom she showered with praise.

Akothee went on to confirm that indeed she was in a romantic relationship affair with Nelly Oaks and that she had no regrets about it.

“Come see mama happy and can let free again. so you know this are the moments of asking for a new car @nyasego_b kujaa , waliochoka na penzi letu waahame kwa page @nellyoaks” she continued.

Her sentiments came on the back of accusations that she was dating a white man on the back of her youthful manager.

Akothee’s social media pages have recently been filled with suggestive posts of the two love birds amid speculations that they married in secret.