Actor Nick Mutuma girlfriend pregnant

The actor and fashion designer Bridget Shighadi spent Christmas together in the US

A small birdie just revealed to us that actor Nick Mutuma will soon join the list of celebrity dads.

The controversial actor is reportedly expecting his first child with his on again off again fashion designer girlfriend Bridget Shighadi.

“Yes Bridget is pregnant with Nick’s child. However, they want to keep the story under wraps,” a source revealed.

When reached by Head’s Up for comment about the issue, the handsome actor did not confirm or deny the story which mostly ends up to be true in such cases.

“My focus is on family and work and I would like to keep my life private, he said. “I really value my privacy,” Bridget noted when she was asked about the rumours.

Word has it the two flew to Miami, Florida in the US where they spent their Christmas hols together.

Nick has previously been linked to a couple of lasses in celebville and was once roumoured to be dating model Tanasha Oketch although he never spoke about it.

During a past interview, the actor said he does not post pictures of his girlfriend anymore because of negative stories.

“I used to be one of those guys, if I was dating someone, I didn’t really see any problem putting them on social media, because that is my woman and I want to show her to the world. But then I realized that it is important to protect the people that you care about from the limelight and the negativity that comes with it.” He told Let’s Talk.