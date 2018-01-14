DP Ruto mourns motocyclist who crashed infront of him

He was accompanying the DP to Kiambu for burial

Deputy President William Ruto’s motorcycle outrider lost his life on the afternoon of Saturday, January 13 along Wangari Maathai road (former Forest road) in Nairobi.

Identified as Constable Casmel Ndege, the cop was leading the motorcade when he lost control of the motorcycle.

Zipo.co.ke has learnt that the DP was headed to the burial of the mother of Mount Kenya University chairman Simon Gicharu when the accident occurred.

One of the DP’s handlers who sought anonymity said the accident happened as they snaked their way to Kiambu for the said burial.

“That is all I can say. I am certain the DP will talk about it during the burial after the family is informed.” He told the Star.

Minutes later during the burial, Mr Ruto indeed eulogised the officer describing him as a gallant, hardworking and dedicated professional.

“My deepest condolences to the family and friends of Constable Casmel Ndege, who has passed on in the line of duty. We celebrate him for his selfless service to this country. May his soul rest in peace.” He said.