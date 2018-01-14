MP Jaguar faults Igathe, says he rushed things

Sonko's deputy called it quits on Friday

By
Dickens Njau
Jubilee Nairobi governor aspirant Mike Sonko with his running mate Polycarp Igathe after President Uhuru Kenyatta endorsed them at KICC Comesa grounds, May 29, 2017. /ENOS TECHE

Starehe Member of Parliament Charles Njagua aka Jaguar, is disturbed by the decision of Nairobi deputy governor Polycarp Igathe to resign.

As reported by Zipo.co.ke, the career manager got everyone by surprise when he announced his resignation as Mike Sonko’s deputy, on the afternoon of Friday, January 13.

Starehe MP Charles Njagua aka Jaguar with Polycarp Igathe. The latter resigned as Nairobi deputy governor. /INSTAGRAM

On Saturday, January 13 his party mate Jaguar, a musician turned politician, took social media to express his regret saying he wished Igathe consulted before making the final decision.

“Saddened by the untimely resignation of Deputy Governor @polycarp.igathe. We strongly campaigned as a team sharing a bold vision of transforming Nairobi County. I wish there would have been more consultation prior to this decision,” the ‘Kigeugeu’ star wrote.

Adding: “However, I do call upon Our Governor Hon @mike.sonko to hold consultative talks with all relevant teams so as to identify any problems that may be slowing our growth as a county and ensure that we remain on course. Everyone looks up to Nairobi.”

When resigning, Igathe said he had failed “to earn Sonko’s trust”, confirming growing speculations on social media that the relationship between the two, whom pundits said were cut from a different cloth and also lacked the necessary chemistry, had long ended.

Word of their impending fall out started in 2017 barely weeks after they won the August 8 polls and took charge at City Hall, with reports indicating that they did not see eye to eye after State House took over the management of Nairobi county through Igathe.

Sonko is yet to issue an elaborate statement on the matter but has promised to do so at a later date.

