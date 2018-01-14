Wetangula, Kalonzo holding secret meetings with Jubilee?

Ford Kenya party leader and National Super Alliance co-principal Moses Wetangula is on the defensive following claims that he has been holding secret meetings with Jubilee agents.

The Bungoma Senator has responded to claims made by the self-declared NRM general cum operations manager -Miguna Miguna- who on Saturday, January 13 alluded that the politician was holding meetings with Jubilee intermediaries alongside Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

In a tweet seen by Zipo.co.ke, the controversial lawyer accused Kalonzo and Wetangula of being used by the ruling party to frustrate the Opposition’s push to swear in Raila Odinga as People’s President.

“To @CoalitionNASAKe “principals” and other opportunists holding night meetings with @JubileePartyK despots in order to sabotage the SWEARING-IN of the People’s President @RailaOdinga on January 30th & the unveiling of a parallel government, YOU WILL FACE THE WRATH OF THE PEOPLE!,” Miguna wrote.

Responding in earnest, the party bashed Miguna for his “propaganda” saying the allegations were a fabrication.

“Statements made by Miguna Miguna are out of scope and meant to rock the NASA coalition. His unfounded allegations are based on propaganda and innuendos. This must stop,” the tweet read. ODM and Wiper parties, Wetangula, Kiminini MP Chris Wamalwa, ANC and NASA received tags.

But in a quick rejoinder Miguna called for the “persecution” of traitors in Nasa by supporters saying the resistance movement did’t have space for such.

“The#NRM forces are ordered to deal with all traitors FIERCELY from today. We know of the night meetings. The People’s Revolution will not be sabotaged by scoundrels!” He said.

Raila’s planned swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for January 30, 2018 but internals wrangles in Nasa over the issue is threatening the highly controversial oathing.