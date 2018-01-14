Raila wants Trump to apologise for calling Kenya a shithole country

Says the US leader is being hypocritical

A few days ago, US President Donald Trump whose controversies have become the order of the day, caused outrage by referring to certain nations as “shithole” countries.

Joining world leaders in condemning Trump is National Super Alliance head Raila Odinga, who is demanding for an apology from the world’s most powerful leader for his demeaning remarks on African and other poor countries.

In a Saturday, January 13 statement seen by Zipo.co.ke, Odinga termed Trump’s comments as unfortunate and troubling.

According to Mr Odinga, Trump has made it a habit to bully and disparage poor African nations at every opportunity that presents itself.

The former Prime Minister noted that it was hypocritical of Trump because his administration was still doing business with several African countries including Kenya.

“Trump must also know that many of the poverty and governance related problems that African countries are facing are as a result of US foreign policies that directly or indirectly affect them,” part of Odinga’s statement reads.

Incidentally, Mr Odinga’s sentiments were different from the one reported earlier by Zipo.co.ke, in which his own spokesperson, Dennis Onyango, agreed with Trump.

Taking to social media on on Saturday, Mr Onyango said that African countries like Kenya were still unable to put their houses in order by conducting credible, free and fair elections.

He cited the roles of IEBC chair Wafula Chebukati and the Supreme Court in the 2017 elections that catapulted Uhuru Kenyatta to presidency for second time, and the government in general, as some of the ills that make Kenya a very bad country.