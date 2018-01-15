Raila swearing-in hangs in the balance as principals hold crisis meeting

Kalonzo and Wetangula are said to be secretly meeting Jubilee leaders

The National Super Alliance chiefs are today, Monday, January 15 expected to meet to discuss the planned swearing-in of its leader Raila Odinga as the people’s president and the complaints by Wiper Democratic Movement and ANC over the sharing of parliamentary leadership positions.

Odinga whose 2017 presidential bid was unsuccessful, and his running mate Kalonzo Musyoka as well as co-principals Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula, seek to end tension in the opposition amidst claims of betrayal by its leadership.

As reported over the weekend by Zipo.co.ke, Miguna Miguna, a key player in NRM – the coalition’s resistance wing, claimed that Kalonzo Musyoka and Moses Wetangula had been holding secret night meetings with Jubilee leaders.

This even as Nasa leaders defend the principals with Wiper Party Secretary-General Peter Mathuki and Kiminini MP Chris Wamalwa terming the allegations as total fabrication.

“Mr Musyoka is a co-principal in Nasa. How can someone leave his home, which he founded?. We cannot take Miguna seriously because he is not even a member of Nasa,” Mathuki said on Sunday.

“The rumours are far-fetched as the only thing our party leader has called for is national dialogue on electoral reforms. Mr Musyoka is a respected international diplomat and can lead dialogue in this country. If he has done it in other countries, why not in his own?” He posed.

Dismissing the allegations as cheap lies, Wamalwa stated that Mr Wetangula was in Nasa for the long haul. “Whoever is saying that Mr Wetangula is headed to Jubilee is daydreaming and such rumours should be treated as total lies.” The legislator noted.

“As Ford-Kenya, we are in Nasa to stay and we are not going anywhere any time, Nasa is our bedrock,” the Deputy Minority Whip in the National Assembly added.

On Saturday, Miguna tweeted that some principals were against Mr Odinga’s swearing-in planned for January 30, warning that anyone sabotaging the plans will be punished by supporters.