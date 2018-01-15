How power wrangles and tenders broke up Sonko and Igathe

Reports have now emerged how differences in tendering and battle by State House to control City Hall led to Polycarp Igathe quitting as Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko’s deputy, barely four months after taking office.

This amid reports that Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja said there were plans by the party leadership in the capital to intervene by reaching out to Mr Igathe to try and convince him to reverse his decision to resign.

“We (Nairobi leaders) will discuss the matter. Also, senators know there are clauses that are not clear (on filling of the deputy governor’s position) and we are looking into it so that Nyeri County can get a deputy governor. In Nairobi, if we will not be able to bring the two together, we will move on,” the Nation quoted Mr Sakaja.

Speculations had been rife that the seemingly forced marriage between Sonko and Igathe had come to an end.

“I regret I have failed to earn the trust of the governor to enable me to drive the administration and management of the county. Without fear, favour or ill will I step down,” Igathe, a career manager in the private sector, dropped the bombshell on Friday.

It will be remembered that during the campaign period, Mr Sonko who is largely thought to lack the necessary experience and education to run City Hall, had promised to only take care of the political affairs at City Hall while his “more capable” deputy deals with planning and policies.

A source at the county government has revealed that cracks begun to emerge when Mr Igathe approached Sonko with a proposal to terminate the Sh23.2 million contract awarded to Web Tribe Ltd, the owners of Jambo Pay, which has been collecting parking revenue, and award to it to another firm.

Igathe plan was in line with their manifesto in which the duo promised to cancel the Jambo Pay contract within 100 days in office following revelations by Auditor-General Edward Ouko that the tendering process was irregular. Sonko stuck with Jambo Pay.

Then came the issue of garbage collection in the city with the source claiming the the two were pushing for separate entities.

Sonko had his way on this one too with the contract going to the Sonko Rescue Team, a non-charitable organisation and the governor’s brainchild which has been running the “Operation Ng’arisha Jiji” campaign.

More friction happened when it came to sorting out payments of pending bills owed to contractors undertaking various projects. City Hall owes a total of Sh58 billion as was revealed by the governor during his address at the opening of the county assembly in September.

Mr Igathe wanted the bills paid without audit while the governor wanted an audit as he considered the amount high, an overruling that rubbed Mr Igathe the wrong way.

“The governor said if they went ahead with the payments without audit then the county might be left with nothing to run its operations,” The Nation‘s source said.