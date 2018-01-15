ODM MP injured as rival storms burial

To other MPs flee as situation worsened

A Member of Parliament elected into office on an Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) was forced to run for dear life after chaos erupted at a funeral he was attending on Saturday, January 13, in Kakamega county.

Shinyalu MP Justus Kizito sustained minor injuries in the fracas that happened when his rival, former MP Anami Lisamula, arrived at the burial just as he was about to take to the podium to address the mourners.

A fight broke out between Kizito and Lisamula’s supporters leading to the MP’s injuries in the presence if his colleagues Ayub Savula (Lugari) and Matungu’s Justus Murunga.

Savula and Murunga took off when the situation worsened even as Kizito sought treatment at a hospital in Kakamega town but was later discharged.

Mr Kizito unseated Lisamula in the August 8 general election after winning nomination in the ODM party primaries. The latter ran on a Jubilee Party ticket.