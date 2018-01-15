Jubilee leader’s son dies as he takes boda boda ride

An AP officers also died in the crash

motorbike accident
File photo of a motorbike accident. PHOTO: CITIZEN TV

The son of Kirinyaga Jubilee Party Chairman Muriithi Kang’ara and an AP officer died on the morning of Sunday, January 14 in a horror crash along the Kagio-Sagana road.

Zipo.co.ke has learnt that two other people have been hospitalised and are in critical condition.

Muriithi Kanga'ra
Kirinyaga Jubilee Party Chairman Muriithi Kang’ara in a past photo. His son was killed in an accident on January 14, 2018. PHOTO: NATION MEDIA GROUP

Titus Kang’ara, the politician’s son, and Administration Police officer, Peter Macharia, 24, had left an entertainment joint together and were riding on a motorcycle.

Police reports indicate that the driver of a car heading towards Kagio, lost control of the vehicle and rammed into the motorcycle before fleeing.

“The occupants of the car vanished after the accident. We still do not know who they are or their whereabouts but we are searching for them,” the Nation quoted Mwea West Divisional Police commander Samuel Seurey.

The officer died on the spot while the politician’s son and two other people, said to be the officer’s cousins, were rushed to Kagio Nursing Home.

Mr King’ara succumbed to injuries while receiving treatment, while the other two injured were transferred to Kenyatta National Hospital for specialised treatment.

The AP officer is reportedly attached to a station in Garbatula but had returned to Kagio while on leave.

It however remains unclear if the four were riding on the same motorcycle when tragedy struck.

The bodies of the deceased were taken to Kibugi Funeral Home in Kutus.

