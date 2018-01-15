Chairs stolen from Nakuru State House found in county official’s hotel

Sixty chairs went missing in October last year

Police on Sunday, January 15, said they had recovered six seats stolen from Nakuru State Lodge in a hotel owned by a senior county official.

According to a report by The Standard, the chairs went missing between October and November last year.

“It is suspected the chairs were stolen from State House and some found their way to a hotel owned by a top official working in the county government,” the publication quoted a detective who sought anonymity.

Officers raided hotel located on Nakuru’s Kenyatta Avenue where the chairs were recovered before proceeding to the official’s residence.

Nakuru OCPD Samuel Obara confirmed the incidence saying 60 chairs went missing but only six had been recovered.

“We raided the hotel after getting information that some of the missing chairs were at the hotel,” said Mr Obara.

The hotel’s manager was arrested in the weekend incident and was held at Nakuru Central Police Station for questioning.

The police boss noted that housethe disappearance of the chairs from a highly-guarded premises remains a mystery adding that they had launched investigations into the matter.