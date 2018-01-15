Four dead in Wajir bus night accident

Four people died while several others got injured on Sunday, January 14 after a bus they were travelling in was involved in an accident along the Garissa-Wajir road.

Zipo.co.ke has established that the bus which belongs to the Subrin Bus Company was heading to Wajir, when it rammed into a stalled lorry a few kilometres past Habaswein town at 1am.

According to survivors off the ill-fated bus which was carrying more than 50 passengers, the vehicle was being driven at high speed.

One of the survivors, Abdi Mohamed, who sustained minor injuries, said the driver was trying to overtake another bus when he rammed into the lorry.

“As you know, the road to Wajir is very rough and bumpy. The other bus was right in front of us. Our driver did not see the stalled lorry, because of the dust,” Mr Mohamed said.

The injured were taken to Habaswein Subcounty Hospital even as others got airlifted to Nairobi for specialised treatment.

It remains a mystery how the bus passed police checkpoints from Garissa bearing in mind the government banned night travels.