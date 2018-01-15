Drunk UoN student tumbles to his death from hostel balcony

A 23-year-old university student died on the night of Saturday, January 13 after falling from the balcony of his hostel shortly after returning to his room after a drink with colleagues.

Identified as Ian Kibet, the fourth-year engineering student was confirmed dead shortly after 11.30 at the University of Nairobi’s Mamlaka Hostels shortly after returning to his room after a night out with friends.

According to early Police investigations, Kibet had consumed alcohol at the time of the accident and ruled out suicide even as Investigations continue.

“We haven’t seen any indications that the student committed suicide. We think he accidentally fell from the balcony,” Nairobi DCI chief Ireri Kamwende said on Sunday.

The police boss went on to add that Kilimani police have opened investigations into the death amid reports that prior to his fall, Kibet had broken into his room after losing the keys to his cubicle.

Kibet’s colleagues remembered him as hardworking with James Mogaka who is also a student at the institution posting on Facebook: “Death has robbed us of a young and vibrant shining planet earth — rest in peace. In God’s hands you’ll rest, but in our hearts you’ll remain. Rest well bro.”

“Indeed a star has been dimmed. My world has shrunk and the comrades fraternity is weakened and in pain. The loss is numbing and unbearable.” Steve Onsarigo wrote.