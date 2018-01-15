Nyiva’s son, Nyenze’s widow chasing Wiper clearance for Kitui seat

Seat was left vacant following Nyenze's death in December

Maluki Kitili addressing the media at a Kitui hotel on Friday. PHOTO: Musembi Nzengu

On Tuesday, January 16, Maluki Kitili, the son of Cabinet Minsiter Nyiva Mwendwa and Francis Nyenze’s widow, Edith Vethi, will face off in Wiper primaries for the Kitui West ticket.

Zipo.co.ke has learnt that Mr Kitili was cleared to seek the Wiper ticket amid attempts by some party operatives to block him.

Edith Vethi_Nyenze wife
Francis Nyenze’s widow Edith Vethi. She is vying for Kitui West seat. /COURTESY

About his plunge into politics, Mr Kitili said he is not seeking the Kitui West parliamentary seat in the name or influence of is mother or family, “I’m my own man,” the son of the Moi era powerful minister said.

He added he has what it takes to vie for the seat, that his ambitions and aspirations are not attached to anyone.

“Let people detach me politically from my mother or other family members. I’m Maluki Kitili and people should see me from that perspective. I will serve the Kitui West people as Maluki Kitili and as a son of the soil,” the Star quoted the political novice.

According to Wiper nominations coordinator Agatha Solitei, Vethi and Kitili are the only aspirants whose names the party had forwarded to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission.

The Kitui West seat fell vacant after outspoken politician Francis Nyenze died in early December last year while undergoing treatment for coronary cancer. It emerged he had been ailing since 2008.

The MP’s failing health became a topic of discussion on August 31 when he went for the swearing-in at the National Assembly with an oxygen tank.

