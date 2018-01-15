Beware of peeping male pedicurists, warns Ciku Muiruri

Former radio presenter turned media consultant, Ciku Muiruri, she of the busted fame, recently started a storm on social media with an eye-popping post. All puns intended.

According to her, a male salonist whispered to her the things they do when offering their services to women.

“So I was told by a pedicurist that they always look up skirts or dresses when doing a pedicure (even with a towel over your lap they can see whatever they want to see as they raise your leg to scrub). They make comments among themselves about a client’s underwear and if you like to go commando they assume you want to sleep with them. (??) 👀😯😝 Jeans and trouser suits from now on when you hit the salon ladies!!! Pervs are everywhere.” The former Radio Africa employee wrote.

As mentioned earlier, comments came in their numbers.

Below read what a few of her fans had to say:

Aleck Mûmmy: My thighs are so, so thick that even a flood light will not penetrate. You can’t see anything unless I decide….. 😂

Mwangi Solo: Sheri, Macho hayana pazia.This mhenga was killed by his wisdom!

Benson Kyule: Si you choose a lady pedicurist then or when you know you are visiting them go with an apron 😁😁 . Otherwise men are visionary things that’s why if you go upcountry you will observe when women are around men they are always in lessos well wrapped up they only thing you can see are dark faded rubber shoes .Because men we were created to see and see and see what sets us apart is the level of self control, discipline and maturity.

Wairimu Chege: I always rock my piped jeans and we struggle for 30 minutes to pull it up… Lol! And I’m not changing soon.

Carol Erastus: Thank G I only use females for these kind of services.

Catherine Wangui: No more skirts and dresses when visiting your peducurist.

Michael Evans: Peeping at a woman undergarments when she’s sitting inappropriately is outdated and so immoral…some people should style up.

Simon Kawa: You ladies are soo funny,,,you come to me commando and if i look you call me a perv??,,lol,,am not a perv,you are,,,so a gentleman is a man who doesnt feel the urge of looking at a woman who choses nudity,,,such a man is sick.

Paul Wind: Unfortunately the best peducurist are men. …and its natural for a man to see if beneath is beautiful…no matter how refined no man would resist that…even our own Matiang’i😂😂…

There you go ladies, you’ve been warned.