REVEALED: Diamond Platnumz didn’t purchase a mansion

East Africa’s biggest singing star, Diamond Platnumz, has been in the news of late for reasons other than a new hit track or infidel with a slay queen.

He recently uploaded on social media what will be the nerve centre of his Wasafi empire which includes music label WRB which is home to the likes of Rayvanny et al.

It is no secret the ‘Zilipendwa’ star is given insane amounts of money to perform at shows especially outside Tanzania considering he was once paid in the neighbourhood KSh 5milllion to perform in Nairobi for a couple of hours.

So him buying a new mansion to host his businesses wouldn’t be such a big deal. The mansion allegedly costs 36 million shillings (KSh).

Zipo.co.ke has established though that that was not the case recently after one of the singer’s managers came out to kill the theories going round that Diamond had bought the home.

Mkubwa Fella opened up about the multi-million shilling mansion saying it will indeed house Diamond’s upcoming television and radio stations but denied the singer bought the property.

“Hio nyumba tumekodi, tunalipa pango kwa hivyo sio nyumba ya WCB au sio mali ya Diamond Platnumz.” He said. Which loosely translates to: “We’re paying rent on that house, it is not WCB’s neither is Diamond’s. He didn’t buy it”

We have also learnt that Diamond has rented the mansion from a Tanzanian tycoon who is currently serving a jail term. The said tycoon reportedly built the mansion five years ago for his illegitimate young daughter but no one has ever lived in it.

The mansion has been in the market for a whopping $1500 (KSh 154,320) but it has remained unoccupied for years due to the high rent that was being sought. Diamond has become the first tenant to rent it at a lower price which is yet to be revealed.