Diamond Platnumz hangs out with his new catch

Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz is back to his old ways (old?), he has been spotted with a lass who is rumoured to be his newest side chick.

Zipo.co.ke has come across a photo showing the Bongo heartthrob in the same club with the said lady.

The photo was leaked by a Tanzanian gossip blog and would no doubt fan even more rumours about the said budding relationship between Tunda Sebastian and the ‘Marry Me’ singer.

This amid Diamond convincing his sea of fans that his philandering ways were behind him but as the adage goes, once a fisi, always a fisi.

Diamond had recently made peace with his wife Zari Hassan the mother of his kids. The Ugandan socialite had stated that she had forgiven him for his behaviour.

The singer was on the spot for the better part of 2017 and the year before for eating the forbidden fruit after rumours emerged that he was bedding socialite Hamisa Mobetto. Diamond denied the claims initially but later came clean saying he sired her newborn.

The father of three is said in interviews that he was willing to work things out with his now estranged lover.

Zari on the other hand said her husband erred and that his love child with Hamisa should never have happened.