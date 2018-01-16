Raila Odinga changing his mind about swearing-in

The much-hyped swearing-in of the National Super Alliance chief Raila Odinga has been thrown into uncertainty following the much-awaited Monday meeting by the principals after top leaders in the coalition developed cold feet.

Apart from Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula, other key crusaders seem to have either changed their minds or gone slow on the issue, the Star reports.

People close to Raila who had been pushing him to “lift the Bible” by any means possible are now said to have changed tune leaving only businessman Jimmy Wanjigi and controversial lawyer Miguna Miguna to push for the ceremony scheduled for January 30.

But the biggest setback to the plans is the fact that even after assurance by the public, Raila is said to be re-considering the plan that has already been postponed twice causing anger to supporters.

Some of the key figures that have notably gone quiet include former vocal crusaders of the controversial swearing-in including Siaya Senator James Orengo and Johnston Muthama.

This even as the other three co-principals insisting on a concrete plan of action after the swearing-in according to the paper’s sources.

Wanjigi and Miguna are said to be of the opinion that the oath taking will force President Uhuru Kenyatta and his DP William Ruto to the negotiating table.

Before the crisis talks at the Karen Country Club yesterday, to discuss the disintegrating alliance brought about by discontent parties over the sharing of parliamentary positions, the four principals met at Raila’s Capitol Hill office for two hours but without their trusted allies.

They were then joined by a handful of advisers who briefed them on the progress of the swearing-in plans.

The four emerged from the Karen meeting at 4pm and left without addressing reporters.