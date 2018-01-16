Raila role unclear as dialogue crusaders keep off nusu mkate

Foreign diplomats spearheading dialogue between the Opposition and the Jubilee side want the public to determine the roles Nasa heads Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka should play in the aftermath of the elections.

Reports indicate that US, UK and Germany and backed by the clergy are not keen on the ultimate formation of a government of national unity, an idea already ruled out by President Uhuru Kenyatta’s side.

According to sources within the diplomatic core, they were yet to propose any particular roles for Raila and Kalonzo who maintain they won the annulled August 8, 2017 presidential elections.

“There are no particular roles suggested for Raila and Kalonzo. An agreement on their future should be spearheaded by Kenyans themselves,” the Star quoted a source.

Yesterday, former National Super Alliance presidential candidate confirmed that he met diplomats together with the other three co-principals but there were no suggestions on any position for him in the current set-up.

Raila said US ambassador Robert Godec is pushing for talks between the two political sides over electoral reforms.

“They have not gone to the details of what it should be. They only talk of bringing on board more stakeholders. But I have stated that they are interfering in what is basically a Kenyan affair which should be left to Kenyans to solve,” the ex prime minister told the publication on phone.

Mr Godec is on record saying the US is not particularly pushing for any rewards or position for politicians but dialogue that will bring all Kenyans on board.

People close to Mr Odinga had claimed earlier that the US was pushing to have him elevated to a statesman as part of efforts to end the current political stalemate. According to them, the plan was to elevate the position to that of hierarchy of the … State, complete with the trappings of state power.

One of them told the Nation that the US wants the position to come with an office, a motorcade, staff and a commensurate package that will allow Mr Odinga to travel the world promoting Kenya’s image and giving talks on democracy.

The allies said part of the package would be a retirement deal that will match Mr Odinga’s long career in the public service and a further promise to support his push for reforms.

It is however reported that Mr Odinga rejected the proposals, noting that they didn’t represent the interests of Kenyans yearning for electoral justice.

“Assuming I accept, what will I do with my colleagues in Nasa?” Mr Odinga is reported to have asked the ambassador when the proposal was fronted.