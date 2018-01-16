Sonko not in a hurry to reconcile with Igathe

Says Nairobians will decide on the way forward

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has broken his silence about his fallout with his deputy Polycarp Igathe who called it quits on Friday, January 12.

The county boss told journalists that although he would embrace dialogue, while also expressing confidence that delivery of services to Nairobians would not be affected following Igathe’s surprise move, he was categorical that he was not in a rush to mend the duo’s strained relationship.

Sonko who was accompanied by MCAs in Mombasa, said the county assembly and Nairobi residents will have a say on the path he should take on the Igathe issue.

“We shall consult MPs, MCAs, residents and Jubilee leadership,” he noted, adding a deal will be reached in Nairobi, not Mombasa.

Minutes into the press briefing, the governor asked journalists to go slow with questions.

“Stop politicising this issue. Let’s focus on building the Nation. Nairobians wants service delivery, not politics. We promised a lot during our campaign period.”

Sonko deliberately refused to reveal his next course of action if dialogue fails but assured “work will go on”, meaning Mr Igathe doesn’t necessarily have to be on board.

“I have professors and engineers and I was elected by wananchi,” he noted even as Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja separately assured residents that there is no vacuum in the capital’s leadership amid plans by MCAs to meet to resolve the fallout.

Igathe said in his resignation notice that his last day at work will be on January 31 at 1 pm after he failed to earn Sonko’s trust.

