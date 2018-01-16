Babu Owino caught on camera roughing up security guard

A video has emerged allegedly showing Embakasi East Member of Parliament Paul Ongili alias Babu Owino, harassing a security guard in Nairobi’s Westlands area.

It is reported Owino refused to pay parking fees causing a scuffle as he exited a basement parking.

Although a bit grainy, the clip shows a group of men forcing the exit barrier open for the driver of the SUV (a white Toyota V8) allegedly belonging to Owino to drive through.

The vehicle stops seconds later and a man fitting the controversial legislator’s frame comes out and starts arguing with one of the security guards.

The driver then exits the car and pushes the attendant before the entourage descends on the poor guard with blows and kicks before other men intervene and save the subdued attendant who is lying helpless on the ground.

But on Monday, January 15, the MP denied the claims on his social media pages while also accusing his detractors for the lies.

“JUBILEE MUST GIVE ME A BREAK.There’s a video doing rounds claiming that I harassed a parking attendant at Westlands. During the weekend, I was in Mombasa and such claims should be treated with a lot of contempt. Kila kitu ni Babu,kama unatongoza msichana na akatae ni Babu,akikubali na usisimame ni Babu,ukisimama na ukam haraka ni Babu,mashetani washindwe. (Babu has become the scapegoat in everything. If you are seducing a girl and she rejects you, it is Babu’s fault. If she accepts and you fail to rise to the occasion, its my fault. If you do and ejaculate prematurely you still blame it on Babu. The devils must be defeated.),” said Owino.

This is not the first time the first time MP has found himself in trouble. As reported earlier by by Zipo.co.ke, Mr Owino was involved in a fist fight with his Starehe counterpart Jaguar in the precincts of Parliament on October 10, 2017.

Here is the CCTV video: